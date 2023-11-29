The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TJX

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $89.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $101.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.