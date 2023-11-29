The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.11.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
Insider Transactions at TJX Companies
Institutional Trading of TJX Companies
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TJX Companies Price Performance
TJX stock opened at $89.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $101.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.35.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.
TJX Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Featured Stories
