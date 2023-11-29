The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) is Renaissance Technologies LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,295,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Hershey comprises approximately 0.8% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $573,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.00. 157,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,882. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $183.74 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.05.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $920,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

