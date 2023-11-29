The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,209,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 382,400 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.37% of Boeing worth $466,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 42.1% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,672,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 741,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $156,598,000 after acquiring an additional 24,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after acquiring an additional 868,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.3% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,374 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.06.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,171. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $172.56 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.51. The stock has a market cap of $135.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

