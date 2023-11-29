Summit Financial LLC Takes $308,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 78,352 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.07. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $66.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.