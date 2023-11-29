Summit Financial LLC Takes $270,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,771 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after purchasing an additional 83,039,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $391,652,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,562,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $179.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $180.77. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

