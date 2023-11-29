Summit Financial LLC Sells 5,660 Shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Free Report) by 40.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $975,000.
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Price Performance
OUSA stock opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $679.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.85.
The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.
