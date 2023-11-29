Summit Financial LLC Purchases 172 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,208 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 53,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 5,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,298. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $126.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average of $115.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $141.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

