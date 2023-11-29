Summit Financial LLC Makes New $364,000 Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 274.1% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.81. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $72.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

