Summit Financial LLC Invests $281,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. Research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,463,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,463,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,417,193 shares of company stock worth $50,872,174. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DraftKings from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DraftKings from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

