Summit Financial LLC Invests $231,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 38,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after buying an additional 23,296 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $354.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.10. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $314.97 and a 52-week high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

