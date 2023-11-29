Summit Financial LLC Has $273,000 Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Everi stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.27. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55.
Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.
