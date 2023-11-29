StockNews.com Lowers FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

FLT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.27.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $235.12 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $175.08 and a 12-month high of $278.35. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,089,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,222,000 after acquiring an additional 268,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,058,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,830 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.