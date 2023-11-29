StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Price Performance

XNET stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.46. Xunlei has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $105.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 78.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xunlei by 195.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 36,674 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the third quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Xunlei by 2,164.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in Xunlei during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 5.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Recommended Stories

