StockNews.com Downgrades Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AZPN. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $200.40.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $183.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $247.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.68.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.31 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

