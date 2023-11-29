StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

IMH opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $749,664.50, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impac Mortgage stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.34% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

