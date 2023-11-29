StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.99. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $30.13.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $383.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Argo Group International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Argo Group International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Group International

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 7.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 334.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 50.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 148.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Further Reading

