Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stake Lifted by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,620 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,365 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for 2.3% of Thematics Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.28% of Splunk worth $48,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $710,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Splunk by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Splunk by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,292,235.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at $15,292,235.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,473 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.50. The stock had a trading volume of 337,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,971. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.54. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.17 and a 1 year high of $152.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.52.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

