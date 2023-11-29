Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives C$133.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$132.76.

RY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morningstar downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$129.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Cormark cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$140.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, CSFB set a C$138.00 price target on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.7 %

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$117.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$164.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$115.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$121.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$107.92 and a twelve month high of C$140.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$120.85, for a total transaction of C$499,231.35.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

