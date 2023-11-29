Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $299.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Barclays cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,150 shares of company stock worth $311,281. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,417,963,000 after purchasing an additional 304,493,397 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,738 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,125,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,605,000 after purchasing an additional 768,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $269.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.15. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $248.71 and a one year high of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

