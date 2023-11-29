RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives $13.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $390,792.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,585.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,218,000 after purchasing an additional 518,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,366,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,686,000 after acquiring an additional 63,703 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

