Reviewing Intchains Group (ICG) & Its Competitors

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) is one of 41 public companies in the “Semiconductors” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Intchains Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares Intchains Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Intchains Group
|-25.34%
|-2.14%
|-2.11%
|Intchains Group Competitors
|-30.72%
|-1.64%
|-1.19%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Intchains Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Intchains Group
|$68.68 million
|$51.50 million
|-417.00
|Intchains Group Competitors
|$5.70 billion
|$154.74 million
|12.86
Institutional and Insider Ownership
31.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings for Intchains Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Intchains Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Intchains Group Competitors
|505
|1691
|3275
|79
|2.53
As a group, “Semiconductors” companies have a potential upside of 13.96%. Given Intchains Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intchains Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Summary
Intchains Group competitors beat Intchains Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared.
About Intchains Group
Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.
