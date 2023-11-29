Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,861,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,929 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $420,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thematics Asset Management grew its position in CrowdStrike by 34.3% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 323,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,529,000 after acquiring an additional 82,676 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 83,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 40.5% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 89,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $15.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,588,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,934. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $230.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of -558.05, a P/E/G ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.93.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.82.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

