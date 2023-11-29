Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,629,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,357,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $255,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in General Motors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GM shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

General Motors stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 22,237,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,654,461. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

