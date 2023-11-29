Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 2,623,447 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.9% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Meta Platforms worth $1,300,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Ossiam boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 330,147 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,746,000 after buying an additional 159,264 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 341,648 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $98,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $214,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 76,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,953,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on META shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,787 shares of company stock worth $94,301,085. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:META traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,290,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,834,666. The company has a market capitalization of $859.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.54 and a 52-week high of $342.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

