Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 3,850 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Danaher by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $218.76 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.19 and its 200 day moving average is $233.88. The company has a market cap of $161.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.