Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 225,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $273.45 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $283.80. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

