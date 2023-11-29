Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $510,000 Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRT. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,880,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,665,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,173,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02 and a beta of 1.43. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $45.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertiv from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.