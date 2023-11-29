Pollen Street (LON:POLN) Declares Dividend of GBX 16

Pollen Street (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:POLN opened at GBX 584 ($7.38) on Wednesday. Pollen Street has a 1 year low of GBX 510 ($6.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 730 ($9.22). The company has a market cap of £374.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1,164.00 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 589.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 616.26.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($13.52) target price on shares of Pollen Street in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Pollen Street PLC was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

