Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.57.

PRFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.18. Perficient has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $96.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Perficient by 112,600.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $838,770,000 after buying an additional 12,000,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,930,813 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $255,582,000 after buying an additional 49,373 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Perficient by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,745,181 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $125,985,000 after buying an additional 364,215 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Perficient by 69.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,378,597 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $79,766,000 after buying an additional 563,290 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 12.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,771 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $67,220,000 after buying an additional 130,099 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

