Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova cut its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $40,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE:PAYC traded up $5.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.22. 170,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,207. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $399.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.12.

Insider Activity

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

