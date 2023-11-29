Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $86,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.5 %

PAYC stock opened at $179.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.01. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Bank of America cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.12.

Read Our Latest Report on Paycom Software

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.