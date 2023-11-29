Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) vs. Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) and Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Elevance Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Health Care Organization 8.70% 4.35% 4.06% Elevance Health 3.61% 20.71% 7.24%

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elevance Health has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

5.5% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Elevance Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Elevance Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Elevance Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Health Care Organization $5.74 million 1.63 $490,000.00 $0.03 24.34 Elevance Health $156.60 billion 0.71 $6.03 billion $25.47 18.66

Elevance Health has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Health Care Organization. Elevance Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Health Care Organization, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization and Elevance Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A Elevance Health 0 2 10 0 2.83

Elevance Health has a consensus target price of $565.82, suggesting a potential upside of 19.04%. Given Elevance Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Elevance Health is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Summary

Elevance Health beats Pacific Health Care Organization on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, lien representation, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services. It serves self-administered employers, insurers, third-party administrators, municipalities, and others. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc. operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions. The company was formerly known as Anthem, Inc. and changed its name to Elevance Health, Inc. in June 2022. Elevance Health, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

