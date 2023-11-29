Ossiam Increases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1,410.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 720,446 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 672,733 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on F shares. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on F

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.