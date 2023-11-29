Ossiam Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ossiam lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,353 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 30.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,626 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 43.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.4% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Up 1.6 %

INTC stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,894,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,691,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.47, a PEG ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.05. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $45.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

