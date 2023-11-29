Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 121.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in Okta by 365.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Okta by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.58. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $91.50.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Okta from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.35.

In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

