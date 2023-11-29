Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Netflix were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $477.95. 504,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,609,677. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.41 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $209.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $411.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

