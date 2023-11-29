NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTESGet Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Institutional Trading of NetEase

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,754,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 186.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 59.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Stock Down 0.1 %

NTES opened at $114.21 on Wednesday. NetEase has a twelve month low of $66.32 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTESGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

