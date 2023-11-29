Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 61 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $311,281 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.8 %

ROK traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.36. The stock had a trading volume of 157,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.15. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $248.71 and a one year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

