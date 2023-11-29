Natixis Investment Managers International Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 539,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,962,730,000 after buying an additional 270,252 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,328,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.50. 97,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,075. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

