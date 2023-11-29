Natixis Investment Managers International Buys 226 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3,956.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,319 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global Payments by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,583,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.49. 84,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,538. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.63 and its 200 day moving average is $112.09. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.46.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

