Natixis Buys 22,603 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Natixis lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.3% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $3,000,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at $170,640,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,640,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $223.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -538.05, a P/E/G ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.65. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $224.46.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

