Natixis Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Natixis grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Humana were worth $17,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Humana by 102,197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $690,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 723.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,821 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $421,332,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 393.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,987,000 after acquiring an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $499.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $502.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.31. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $558.04.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.28.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

