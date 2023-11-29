Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Invests $531,000 in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd owned 0.13% of Cabaletta Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CABA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. William Blair began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

NASDAQ CABA traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 880,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,659. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $601.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.50. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $19.34.

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $146,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

