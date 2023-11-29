Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,950 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.72% of Molina Healthcare worth $301,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.82.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.00. The stock had a trading volume of 54,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,488. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $372.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $345.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

