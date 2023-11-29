Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $349.82.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $2,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $361.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $372.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.89. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

