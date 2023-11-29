Mirova Trims Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mirova lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in American Tower were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

American Tower Stock Up 1.0 %

AMT traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.25. 404,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,212. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.85.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

