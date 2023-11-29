Mirova Sells 553 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mirova reduced its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in STERIS were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STE traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.69. The stock had a trading volume of 35,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.92 and a 200-day moving average of $217.75. STERIS plc has a one year low of $173.21 and a one year high of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.87.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

STE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

