Mirova Sells 2,438 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mirova reduced its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in DexCom were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 4,814.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 33.5% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $45,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,825,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $45,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,825,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $788,730 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.40. 718,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,670. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.50 and its 200 day moving average is $109.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.93.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

