Mirova Reduces Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mirova cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 62.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE BSX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.50. 687,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,051,678. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $55.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44. The company has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,275 shares of company stock valued at $20,051,388 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

