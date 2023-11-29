Mirova Reduces Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mirova trimmed its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,457,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,454,000 after purchasing an additional 878,998 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equity Residential by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,182,000 after buying an additional 1,269,082 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,773,000 after buying an additional 1,415,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,457,000 after buying an additional 4,278,160 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.45. The stock had a trading volume of 146,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,640. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.22%.

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

